Funding awarded to performing groups and musicians in Louth through Music Capital Scheme

Music Network today announced the results of the current round of the Music Capital Scheme.

A total of €306,096 in funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been awarded to 28 performing groups, 18 established musicians and 9 emerging musicians from across Ireland.

Groups and performers in Louth were among those who received funding including the Scoraíocht Lann Léire group from Dunleer who received €3,701 and emerging local musician Tadhg McDonnell Leahy who received €3,840.

Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is managed by Music Network, and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments in three discrete categories.

The Scheme has enabled many thousands of musicians across Ireland to develop their musical potential and participate in the performance of live music.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said:

“I wish to express my sincere thanks to Music Network for managing this scheme. This round of the Music Capital Scheme will again benefit so many deserving organisations and individuals, just as it has since it was initially launched over a decade ago. I see this capital scheme as one of our key funding initiatives. It is great to see that my Department is once again in a position to financially support the scheme.

“The Music Capital Scheme supports the purchase of musical instruments and is designed to respond to a broad range of capital needs within the music sector in Ireland. As a former music teacher, I know how important good quality musical instruments are to numerous bands and groups that engage with their local communities nationwide.”

Music Network’s CEO Sharon Rollston said:

“The Music Capital Scheme was established in 2008 and 468 awards have been made to date. In the current round, under Award 1 organisations working with older musicians and musicians with disabilities were prioritised. We’ve also introduced a brand-new award, for emerging musicians.

“Our mission is to make high quality live music accessible to communities throughout Ireland, as well as to support musicians to excel in the performance and creation of music. The range of instruments provided through the Music Capital Scheme continues to make a significant impact on access to, and the quality of, music making and live music performance across Ireland.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in funding this valuable source of support for both musicians and music organisations.”