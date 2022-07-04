Dundalk gardai clock car travelling at 167kph

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit have issued four Fixed Charge Notices (FCN) to four vehicles caught speeding on the M1 recently.
One car was clocked travelling at 167kph.
Dundalk RPU said:
"Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the M1 recently when they observed 4 vehicles speeding in the space of 30 minutes, including this car that was found speeding at 167kph. FCN’S issued to all drivers"
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the M1 recently when they observed 4 vehicles speeding in the space of 30 minutes, including this car that was found speeding at 167kph. FCN’S issued to all drivers#SlowDon #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/JMDfUgmHoR— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 4, 2022
