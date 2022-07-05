Dundalk FM says it will not be broadcasting Blessing of the Graves this year

Dundalk FM says it will not be broadcasting Blessing of the Graves
Dundalk FM say they will not be broadcasting the Blessing of the Graves at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dowdallshill this year.
Louth County Council had announced in June that the local radio station would be broadcasting the ceremony live this year but Dundalk FM have confirmed with the Dundalk Democrat that this would not be taking place.
The Blessing of the Graves at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dowdallshill, takes place this year on Sunday 17 July.
