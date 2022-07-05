Scoraíocht Lann Léire to receive funding under Music Capital Scheme

Scoraíocht Lann Léire based in Dunleer is to benefit from funding through the government funded Music Capital Scheme.

The group, which works to promote Irish music and culture is to receive €3,701 through the scheme. The Music Capital Scheme is designed to provide support for the purchase of musical instruments, and to respond to a broad range of capital needs within the music sector in Ireland.

The initiative, which is in existence since 2008, is managed by Music Network and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. A total of €306,096 in funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been awarded to 28 performing groups, 18 established musicians and 9 emerging musicians from across Ireland.

Commenting on the allocations, Minister Catherine Martin said: “the 2021 round of the Music Capital Scheme will again benefit so many deserving organisations and individuals, just as it has since it was initially launched over a decade ago. I see this capital scheme as one of our key funding initiatives and I wish to express my sincere thanks to Music Network for managing this scheme."