Dundalk Institute wins entrepreneurship award

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) said they are absolutely thrilled to announce that their Start For Future European entrepreneurship project has just won the Triple E Award for "Triple Helix Collaboration of the Year."

Start for Future is an intensive pre-incubation programme where entrepreneurial individuals and teams are provided with an opportunity to work on their ideas and develop prototypes in the following sectors such as health, manufacturing, food, urban mobility and circular economy.

Leading the initiative for DkIT, Professor Colette Henry from the School of Business and Humanities, commented: “We are excited that this coming September we will be offering all students at DkIT the opportunity to participate in the Start for Future (SFF) programme.

"Our team will guide students through the start-up and team development process, provide them with entrepreneurship training, match them with an experienced start-up consultant and offer an opportunity for student teams to join one of the incubators from our 25 partner international consortium.

"This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurial-minded students to fast track their ideas into the international market.”