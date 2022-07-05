Vaccination centre in Fairways Hotel Dundalk closes

The vaccination centre at the Fairways Hotel has closed and has moved to St Brigid's Complex in Ardee, it was announced last week.

The centre at St Brigid’s opened in Ardee on Saturday and appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will be available two days per week.

The move comes as the HSE Department of Public Health for the northeast region said they have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases in the region in recent weeks and are urging people who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine or a booster and who have not yet received it to get their jab.

Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare said it was important to acknowledge the work and commitment of all staff at the Fairways Vaccination Centre who supported the delivery of the vaccination programme, the organisations and agencies who supported it and, most importantly, all those who presented for vaccination.

“Another milestone has been reached in Midlands Louth Meath CHO with the closure of the Fairways Covid Vaccination Centre in Dundalk as part of the national plan for vaccination centres”, Mr O'Flynn said.

“In total, 125,913 vaccinations were administered. Many thanks and much appreciation to all those individuals and organisations involved in making this happen.

“These staff have worked tirelessly to vaccinate our communities as speedily and safely as possible.

“This is reflected in the number of people vaccinated which tells its own story and speaks volumes of the huge effort made by staff.

“The support and cooperation of colleagues across the wider HSE, as well as from local representatives was also very welcome.

“I would also like to thank the people of the Co Louth and all members of the public for availing of the Fairways facility to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones and their communities.

“Vaccines are working and are helping to prevent severe illness across the county.”

The closing of the vaccination centre at the Fairways comes as the HSE warned that Covid cases are rising in the region and urged people to get boosters and vaccinations.

Dr Deirdre Mulholland, Area Director of Public Health Area A, said: “The incidence rates of Covid-19 are increasing again in our general population, including amongst the elderly.

“I would urge people to get their free Covid-19 vaccine or a booster, as the Covid-19 vaccinations are critical to ensure you are protected from serious illness.

“It is important for people aged 65 and older and those who are aged 12 years and older with a weak immune system to get their second booster vaccine.

“A second booster can reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death from COVID-19 illness.

“Every action we take to protect ourselves and those around us to keep cases down and can help our communities stay safe.

“There are several ways of getting your vaccination; book an appointment online at HSE.ie or ring HSE Live on 1800 700 700 to book an appointment in a HSE vaccination centre. Participating GPs and Pharmacists will also continue to provide vaccinations.”

Louth has registered 238 cases of COVID-19 in the past week to June 25th, according to the latest weekly Covid report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The number represents positive PCR tests and does not include positives detected with home antigen tests.

The figures give Louth an incidence rate of 184.7 per 100,000, an increase from the previous rate of 180.8 per 100,000.

Dr Mulholland continued:

“We are continuing to monitor Covid-19 epidemiological indicators to quickly detect, understand and communicate emerging issues and trends of concern in the region.

“While Covid-19 is circulating in our communities, mask wearing is advised in healthcare settings.

“Individuals are also advised to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor and outdoor settings, e.g. public transport, social gatherings or other activities and events.”

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should follow the public health advice by staying at home, not attending work and self-isolating until at least 48 hours after your symptom free.

“We are advising people to adhere to this advice even if you have received your COVID-19 vaccination, had a booster, or had Covid-19 in the past.”

PCR Testing will continue to take place in St Brigid’s complex Monday to Sunday (seven days per week).

PCR testing will continue to be available via self-referral or GP referral for those, who require it based on public health advice.