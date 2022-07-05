Gardai investigate criminal damage incident at a school in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at St. Brigid's School Árd Easmuinn which occurred last week.
It is believed the incident occurred between 5pm on Tuesday 28th June and 8.30am on Wednesday 29th June and that a window on the second floor of the school was broken.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.