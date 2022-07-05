Dundalk man jailed for having cocaine for sale or supply

A 46 year old man arrested following a drugs search at his home, told gardai that €4,500 in cash that was recovered, had been borrowed to pay for a car, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last week.

Richard Whitty with an address at Áth Leathan, Dundalk, who also claimed that plastic bags that were seized as evidence, were for personal drug use when going out, was jailed for a year for having cocaine for sale or supply.

The court was told last Friday that two bags of cannabis worth €235 were recovered during the search along with a significant amount of plastic bags and a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €4,130.

Weighing scales and €4,500 in cash was also located during the search and €700 was found on the defendant, while evidence from a mobile phone ‘strongly suggested’ drug dealing.

Richard Whitty claimed the plastic bags were for his own use when going out and he said the large sum of money seized had been borrowed to pay for a car.

He also said the cash found on him was rent money.

The court heard he had 22 previous convictions mainly for road traffic matters and one for possession of a pellet gun.

The defendant was an early school leaver, habitual cannabis user, and an occasional recreational user of cocaine, and the Probation report found he had a limited insight into his behaviour and the impact of drugs on himself and the wider community.

However, he has engaged with the Turas counselling service and has greatly reduced his use of cannabis.

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a two year sentence, half of which was suspended for 12 months of the accused entering a bond to be of good behaviour for that period and engaging with the Probation Service, Turas and a training and employment office on his release.