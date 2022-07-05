Search

06 Jul 2022

Primary Care Centre in Castlebellingham expected to be in operation next year

Castlebellingham health centre

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

The refurbish, reconfiguration and extension of the existing Health Centre in Castlebellingham to create a Primary Care Centre, is expected to be completed and the delivery of services to begin in the third quarter of next year, according to information given to Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd, from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Deputy O'Dowd had made the enquiry about the planned Primary Care Centre through a Parliamentary Question to Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. The HSE replied directly to the Louth TD to say that the project to refurbish the health centre has recently commenced, with an indicative timeline of 15 months to completion.

The HSE said in its reply that it is expected that primary care will commence delivery of services from the newly extended area of the property in Q3 2023 and that the estimated cost of this project is €2 million. 

The HSE adds that once fully operational, it is proposed to deliver the following range of services from Castlebellingham Health Centre: 

  • General Practice;
  • Public Health Nursing;
  • Physiotherapy;
  • Occupational Therapy;
  • Speech and Language Therapy;
  • Psychology;
  • Dietetics;
  • Social Work. 

