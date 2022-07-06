Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 6 July 2022

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Halpenny of Apartment 1, Loughview, Station Road, Omeath and late of Rathescar, Dunleer

In his 80th year, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of the doctors and staff at the Stroke Rehab Unit, Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Des, beloved husband of Patricia (née McKeown) and loving father of Colette and Des. Predeceased by his wife Eileen (née O’Sullivan, Currow, Co. Kerry).

Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Killian, Partick, Eimear, Niamh and Thómas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and all his friends in Omeath and the Dunleer area.

Reposing at his home from 11am until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.45am to Saint Finian’s Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Stroke Rehab Unit, Louth County Hospital. House private please on Thursday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née McDonagh) of Ashbrook Avenue, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth



Unexpectedly, at home. Predeceased by her husband Peter, sons Martin and Peter, daughters Roisin and Karen and grandson Baby Martin James. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Teresa Ellen, son Patrick, grandchildren Gina, Alanna, Charmine, Seamus, Aaliyah, Peter, Joshua, Martin, Patrick, Kayleeanne, Richard, Jayson, Patrick and Michael, sisters Lena, Nora and Margaret, brothers Richard, John and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter 182 Waterville Crescent, Tom Bellew Avenue from 2pm to 9pm on Wednesday for family, friends and neighbours to call. House private to close family and cousins at all other times. Removal on Friday at 9.45am, proceeding on foot to the Church of the Holy Family via Ashbrook Avenue, Drive 1 and Crescent 1, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Thorne (née Taaffe) of Moore Park, Ardee, Louth



On 4 July 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family. Bernadette will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Jim, her children Jeanne, Paul, Mark, Emma, Jason and Julie-anne, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Bernadette was greatly loved by her sisters, brothers, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Moorehall Nursing Home for their kindness and care for Bernadette. Reposing at her home on Wednesday 6 July from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday 7 July, 9.30am on foot to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May she rest in peace