New gynaecology clinic set to open in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Senator Erin McGreehan has said the Fianna Fáil party are leading the way in women’s health after unprecedented investment and focus by the Government which will ensure a new gynaecology clinic opened at Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda

The Louth Senator said: “Since entering Government, Fianna Fáil has been making huge strides in women's health and the National Women and Infants Health Programme’s Annual Report for 2021 launched today has shown the tangible results of that focus.

“I’m delighted to see Government investment ensure that a new see-and-treat gynaecology clinic will open at Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda.

“The next phase of the Government’s Fertility Programme will see IVF introduced in the public health service for the first time backed up by the enactment of the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill 2022 which will establish the proposed new Assisted Human Reproduction Regulatory Authority.

“Government investment of €7.3m last year for the National Maternity Strategy has allowed us to make significant progress with a further €8.7m being invested this year.

“The National Women & Infants Health Programme’s Annual Report shows more women and families being able to access healthcare services with 24% of women booked on the supported care pathway, while more women are being facilitated to access services closer to home.

“There are advanced midwife practitioners at all 19 maternity services across the country while 15 maternity services are now offering early transfer home.

“The Women's Health Action Plan has seen investment of €31m this year which has funded further developments in women's health such as the 10 see-and-treat gynaecology clinics now open across the country.

“The Fianna Fáil party alongside Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly focused on bettering women’s health outcomes and will continue to work to ensure the highest level of healthcare facilities for Irish women."