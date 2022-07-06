VTOS learners in Dundalk mark successful year with awards morning

VTOS Further Education and Training Programme in Dundalk said it marked a fantastic year of achievement by its learners with an awards morning held in their LMETB Chapel Street building on Friday June 24th.

This was the first time in three years such a morning was able to take place so there was much excitement beforehand, and all attendees enjoyed themselves immensely.

As learners from 2020 and 2021 did not get to have their morning in the spotlight, an invitation was extended to them to finally see their achievements acknowledged, and many took up the invitation.

VTOS Coordinator Gareth Savage spoke of the dedication shown by learners in the previous years given the difficult circumstances they had to go through to achieve their success, wishing them all the best for their future endeavours.

He also acknowledged the hard work put in by staff over the same period to support learners and help them reach their goals.

LMETB's Adult Education Officer Kelvin Harvey also acknowledged the success of the learners and staff in what was an unprecedented time for everyone and thanked additional supports to the service such as the employers who facilitated work experience for learners this year.

He then handed over awards for additional qualifications including ICDL, Manual Handling, Basic Life Saver and Heartsaver AED, all achieved alongside yearlong QQI Level 3 and 4 awards, as well as the traditional Leaving Certificate.

Afterwards refreshments were served, and staff and learners took the opportunity to catch up with each other.

Despite the difficulties in recent years, VTOS Dundalk learners have achieved great success , securing employment with large multi-national companies, local employers, and taking up places in colleges and universities, and Further Education and Training courses within LMETB, a spokesperson said.

The VTOS education programme, which is town centre-based, is open to anyone over 21, who has been in receipt of a welfare payment for at least six months.

All learners retain any welfare benefits whilst studying and are supported by a dedicated, experienced staff throughout their studies.

The spouse of a welfare recipient is also eligible to apply.

If you would like to find out more about their courses, please call Gareth on 042 9364621 or email gsavage@lmetb.ie for further details.