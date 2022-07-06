Search

06 Jul 2022

VTOS learners in Dundalk mark successful year with awards morning

VTOS learners in Dundalk mark successful year with awards morning

VTOS learners with their certificates at awards morning. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

VTOS Further Education and Training Programme in Dundalk said it marked a fantastic year of achievement by its learners with an awards morning held in their LMETB Chapel Street building on Friday June 24th.

This was the first time in three years such a morning was able to take place so there was much excitement beforehand, and all attendees enjoyed themselves immensely.

As learners from 2020 and 2021 did not get to have their morning in the spotlight, an invitation was extended to them to finally see their achievements acknowledged, and many took up the invitation.

Dundalk gardai caught four drivers speeding in just 30 minutes despite Slow Down campaign

PICTURES: The Fairway's Hotel Summer event

VTOS Coordinator Gareth Savage spoke of the dedication shown by learners in the previous years given the difficult circumstances they had to go through to achieve their success, wishing them all the best for their future endeavours.

He also acknowledged the hard work put in by staff over the same period to support learners and help them reach their goals.

LMETB's Adult Education Officer Kelvin Harvey also acknowledged the success of the learners and staff in what was an unprecedented time for everyone and thanked additional supports to the service such as the employers who facilitated work experience for learners this year.

He then handed over awards for additional qualifications including ICDL, Manual Handling, Basic Life Saver and Heartsaver AED, all achieved alongside yearlong QQI Level 3 and 4 awards, as well as the traditional Leaving Certificate.

Afterwards refreshments were served, and staff and learners took the opportunity to catch up with each other.

Despite the difficulties in recent years, VTOS Dundalk learners have achieved great success , securing employment with large multi-national companies, local employers, and taking up places in colleges and universities, and Further Education and Training courses within LMETB, a spokesperson said.

The VTOS education programme, which is town centre-based, is open to anyone over 21, who has been in receipt of a welfare payment for at least six months.

All learners retain any welfare benefits whilst studying and are supported by a dedicated, experienced staff throughout their studies.

The spouse of a welfare recipient is also eligible to apply.

If you would like to find out more about their courses, please call Gareth on 042 9364621 or email gsavage@lmetb.ie for further details.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media