Revenue data suggests over 1,000 vacant homes in Louth

Figures released today by Revenue in relation to vacant properties, that was compiled from preliminary analysis of the data on vacancy captured as part of the Local Property Tax (LPT) returns, suggest that there are over 1,000 vacant properties in Louth.

According to the data as of 20 June, 57,206 properties were indicated by their owners as being vacant as at 1 November 2021, according to the provisional analysis to date. The annual LPT liability associated with these properties is €12.4 million.

The report from Revenue says 1.8% of the share of vacant properties nationally were in Louth. This would suggest that there are 1,029 vacant properties in Louth.

Overall, 61% of vacant properties in Ireland were reported as being vacant for less than 12 months. In every Local Authority area, except Monaghan, at least 50% of vacant properties were reported as having been vacant for less than 12 months. In Monaghan, this figure is 47%.

The reasons for the properties being vacant in Louth and the percentage of each is as follows:

Holiday Home - 10.7%

Other - 17.3%

Undergoing refurbishment - 31.0%

For sale - 16.7%

Probate application - 7.8%

Long term care - 7.8%

Between lettings - 4.7%

Owner absent - 3.4%

Legal dispute - 0.7%

According to Central Statistics Office (CSO) preliminary results from Census 2022, the number of vacant dwellings on Sunday 3 April 2022 in Louth was 3,675.

However, Revenue says that the total number of properties on Revenue’s LPT register, for the valuation period 2022 to 2025, is not considered directly equivalent to the CSO’s figure for total housing stock as at 3 April 2022.

The LPT register comprises properties that have been recorded as liable for LPT, almost entirely via self -assessment notifications from property owners themselves; that is, properties are generally added to the LPT register once their liability for LPT is declared.

The CSO’s total housing stock is counted by Census enumerators, with each enumerator’s starting point being an address list for potential dwellings in their enumeration area; that is, dwellings are generally either removed from or categorised within the housing stock.

Revenue says therefore, that the LPT register may not include properties such as the following examples:

Properties that have not been in use since before LPT commenced in 2013 and which may be uninhabitable for the purposes of LPT; the CSO’s figure of 23,483 properties that were recorded as unoccupied in Census 2011, 2016 and 2022 is of relevance here.

Properties that are uninhabitable or unsuitable for use as a dwelling as these are not liable for LPT; these may include properties that appear to an external observer to be habitable but that the property owner has assessed to be uninhabitable due to its overall state.

Properties that have been abandoned or deserted, such as abandoned farmhouses; these properties may never have been notified to Revenue for LPT purposes.

Similarly, Revenue says, the total number of vacant properties, as notified by property owners to Revenue, is not directly equivalent to the total number of vacant dwellings counted by Census enumerators as at 3 April 2022, for two main reasons.

While each model is valid for its primary purpose, the data collection methods used by the CSO and Revenue are different. As outlined above, the preliminary LPT vacant property analysis is based on information provided to Revenue directly by property owners themselves based on their own self -assessment of the property’s status. The CSO preliminary results related to vacant dwellings are based on the classification of Census enumerators. The Census definition of a vacant dwelling is a point in time indicator taken on Census Night as to whether the property was inhabited or not on Sunday 3 April 2022. By contrast, some property owners may not have considered their property to be vacant in the context of the four-year LPT valuation period, even if the property was temporarily vacant on the liability date of 1 November 2021 or if the property is periodically unoccupied.

More information on this can be found on the Revenue.ie website.