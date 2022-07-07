Search

07 Jul 2022

Dunleer AC Four Mile Road Race takes place this weekend

Dunleer AC Four Mile Road Race takes place this weekend

07 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Dunleer AC will host their Four Mile Road Race this Sunday, July 10th in Dunleer village at 3pm.

Athletes, joggers and walkers should make sure they register early to get a t-shirt!

There are course record bonuses of €100 for men and women, as well as the usual prizes.

The current records are Men's Gideon Kimosop in 19.24 and Ladies Fiona Roche in 22.17.

The race is dedicated to the memories of Seán Carrie and Ollie Brennan, two Club stalwarts who were the backbone of Dunleer AC for many years.

Their families are involved in athletics to this day and the Club is delighted to help the families organise this special event to honour the two men.

Entries to the 4 Mile Road Race via myrunresults.com

News

