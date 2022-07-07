Enter our SOSAD competition to have your photo in the 2023 Navvy Bank Calendar!

The Navvy Bank Calendar is produced every year by the very talanted Darran Rafferty from the Dundalk Democrat.

The calendar highlights the lovely Navvy Bank part of our town here in Dundalk, Co Louth.

This Estuary which runs from the Dundalk Bay for the length of the Castletown River is a great walking place with breath-taking views.

It's one of the most popular family walking routes to bring along the family dog, with great insight into our Irish and migrating wild birdlife, seals, fishing boats tugging up the Navvy and Cargo Ships making their way back into the Irish Sea, after unloading at The Quay.

We have an age category in which our budding young amateurs can take part in this prestigious competition to have your photo of the Navvy Bank included in the 2023 Calendar.

The fee to enter the competition is €5 with all proceeds going to SOSAD Ireland - Mental health charity that provides support and services free of charge to anyone who is struggling with suicidal ideation, self harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety or if you simply want to talk.

SOSAD Ireland Navvy Bank Photo Calendar 2023 Competition details are below:

In this competition there are 3 age categories:

8 - 12 years old

12 - 18 years old

Adults

A winner will be picked from each age category and the three winners will have their photos printed in the 2023 Navvy Bank Calendar.

**Important

Please take your photograph in landscape form.

The closing date for all entries is the 14th of August, 2022.

Please email your photos to dundalkphotos@gmail.com with the caption ''SOSAD Competition to have your photograph in the 2023 Navvy Bank Calendar!''