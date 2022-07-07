Louth gardai arrest one man and seize €40,000 in cash as part of investigation into West African organised crime group

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) say that yesterday they arrested one male in Louth, as part of Operation Triassic, a money laundering investigation into a West African Organised Crime Group.
Detectives from GNECB conducted searches in Co. Louth yesterday morning which resulted in the seizure of €40,000 in cash.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.
He is currently detained in Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.