Search

08 Jul 2022

Cllr Sheridan secures Louth Village junction review

Ardee Municipal District July meeting

Cllr Sheridan secures Louth Village junction review

Cllr Sheridan secures Louth Village junction review

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Louth Councillor John Sheridan has secured a review of safety at a busy junction in the centre Louth Village. 

At this week's meeting of Ardee Municipal District, Cllr Sheridan tabled a motion seeking a traffic count and review of traffic calming in Louth Village. The Council have committed to reviewing the matter. 

Cllr Sheridan said, "the main junction in Louth Village is very busy, this has been raised with me by many locals. The R171 is a main artery to and from Dundalk while there is a lot of cross-country traffic to the M1 and agricultural traffic using the junction daily. There is also a fantastic well-used playground at the cross roads. With so many children crossing, we need to review the current junction and the safety of it." 

“I have asked that the council would carry out a traffic count in Louth Village with a view to installing traffic calming measures in the village centre and to investigate if traffic lights (pedestrian or otherwise) are required”.

"I welcome the commitment from Louth County Council for a review. I know that similar sized villages like Knockbridge and Dromiskin are due to get ramps, so hopefully Louth Village can too. I note that in the centre of the village there are six estates on the opposite side of the road to the playground, so that's a lot of children and adults crossing a busy junction to get to the playground. I welcome the support of other councillors on this matter"

Responding to the motion, the Director of Services said: "The area engineer will examine the issues raised and will report back."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media