Louth Primary Schools invited to snap up free Picker Pals anti-litter packs

Teachers and principals in Louth are invited to sign up for a free place on the popular litter-picking programme for the 2022/2023 school year.

Launched in 2019, the Picker Pals programme is now in 33% of the schools in Ireland. That's 30,000 children making the world a better place and having fun doing it. Applications are now being accepted for Picker Pals 2022-23 school year. Picker Pals materials are available in Irish and English versions.

Children learn why litter is a problem through fun activities and storybooks. They watch regular 'Picker Pals TV' episodes in class where they hear from characters like Craig the Crab. Then they take turns to head out to their towns, cities and villages with their families to make a positive change by removing litter with the picker-uppers and safety kit provided.

In 2022, children across Ireland have already removed litter equivalent to the weight of a blue whale! Children in over 30 schools in Louth are already playing their part as Picker Pals. One local teacher said, “The children are always eager for their turn with the picker pack and to tell the rest of the class how they got on after litter picking at the weekend.’’

Picker Pals is run by Environmental NGO VOICE (Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment). The programme was created by children's author Patrick Jackson, who saw the need to teach the next generation about litter prevention at an early age. He says, "Children are the best ambassadors for environmental issues; they understand the connection between preventing litter and the benefits to people and animals. They naturally sense the right thing to do and bring this message home to their families. Their enthusiasm is fantastic!"

The scheme has been funded by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. Spaces are limited, so early sign-up is encouraged at www.pickerpalsworld.org.