Louth County Council to apply temporary speed restriction to north Louth Road
Louth County Council says it intends to apply a temporary speed restriction on the R173, Cornamucklagh, Omeath, Co. Louth from a point 500m southeast of Cornamucklagh House on the R173 to a point 227m southeast of Cornamucklagh House on the R173, to facilitate road works.
The Council considers that it is in the interests of road safety to apply a Road Works Speed Limit of 60km per hour for the duration of road works, from 11th July 2022 to the 30th September 2022. Speed Limit signs will be in place during the period of the reduced speed limit. Louth County Council has given notice to An Garda Siochána.
