Executive assures Louth cllrs of fire safety certification at Halliday Mills

Louth County Council has assured Dundalk councillors that fire safety certification took place at Halliday Mills in Dundalk, after concerns were raised of a Grenfell type fire risk at the apartment complex in Dundalk.

Cllr Emma Coffey raised the matter at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting, referring to a press article in the media the previous weekend, where fears were raised about fire safety at the complex. The apartment complex, formerly known as Ard Dealgan, was renovated by Approved Housing Body, Co-operative Housing Ireland, and saw its first tenants move into the complex last January, having lain vacant since 2009.

Cllr Coffey asked at the meeting, if any enquiries or any approaches had been made to Louth County Council on foot of the article. “It's quite troubling to hear that there's allegations that the fire safety standards have not been complied with by the developer", the Fianna Fáil councillor commented.

In response, Senior Executive Office, John Lawrence, said that Hallidays Mill is owned, managed and run by Cooperative Housing Ireland and that they have sole responsibility for fire safety in the apartment complex. He went on to say that they are aware of some issues being raised but added, "however that property was inspected and fire safety certificates have been issued by Louth County Council."

He further added that "there is obviously something going on in the background", but Co-operative Housing Ireland are managing the property and if anything came out that Louth County Council have to act on, they would.

Cllr Coffey asked for clarification on whether or not Louth County Council carried out an onsite fire and safety inspection at Halliday Mills, with Mr Lawrence replying to say "fire safety certification has occurred in that property, that is in place and it couldn't be occupied until it was done."

Cllr Coffey replied to Mr Lawrence to say, "I understand that but my understanding is no onsite inspections are required for that to be issued." In reply, Mr Lawrence confirmed that "onsite inspection was done".