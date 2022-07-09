Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Women's Fourball team advances to Ulster Semi-finals

It was Major week again in Mannan Castle with Lady Captain Siobhan’s Prize to the Men. The weather conditions proved quite challenging over both Saturday and Sunday with a mix of heavy wind and rain, so much so only seven golfers managed to beat their handicap.

The Men`s Club would like to wholeheartedly thank Lady Captain Siobhan Downey or her generous Prizes, and we wish her all the best in her Captaincy for the remainder of the season.

Martin Oliver took home a first Major of his so far quite short golf career. Martin is a relatively new member, and we are sure he is delighted with his win.

He had a very impressive 22 points on the front and backed it up with 21 points on the back nine to leave him with an unbeatable total of 43 points.

In second place is another of the up-and-coming young guns we have at Mannan Castle, Conor Donoghue. Conor has been playing some great golf over the last 12 months, and it was no surprise to see him collecting a prize this weekend.

He had a steady 18 points on his first nine and then turned up the heat on the back with a brilliant 22 points to see him take second place by a single point.

Third place went to John Minnock who carded a great round of 39 points. The highlight of Johns round was a fantastic birdie 2 on the 12th. The 12th hole in June seems to be a favourite of his as this time last year he claimed an elusive hole in one on the same hole.

Lady Captain Siobhan’s Prize to the Men: 1st Martin Oliver (32) 43pts, 2nd Conor Donoghue (31)42pts, Gross: Mark Lambe (1) 37gross pts, 3rd John Minnock (19)39pts.

Other Prizes: 1st Category B Sean Pierson (17) 37 pts. Front 9: Cliff Clinton 21 pts, Back 9: Anthony Downey 23 pts. Nearest The Pin: Ronan Donaghy.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Mannan Castle Seniors held their annual outing to Ballymascanlon Hotel & Golf Club on Wednesday 29th June. They enjoyed a course in excellent condition and a great meal afterwards.

Seniors captain Jimmy McMahon, despite a scoreless first hole, played great golf to post a score of 41 points including a great birdie two on par 3 fifth hole. Playing partner Eddie Rouiller showed his usual steady resolve to take third place with 39 points.

David Murphy, who was in the first group out, had an excellent 22 points on the first nine holes and was the clubhouse leader throughout the day with 40 points until Jimmy came in with his winning score.

Seniors Outing to Ballymascanlon: 1st Jimmy McMahon (20) 41pts, 2nd David Murphy (26) 40pts, 3rd Eddie Rouiller (23) 39pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

Fresh from their many recent interclub excursions, Angela Gartlan and Mary MacNamee brought their winning team mentality back to home soil to win this week's competition, the Nellie Garrett Cup Foursomes Qualifier, with 39 points.

Just one behind, new pairing Marie Finnegan and Aine Fitzmaurice combined well to score 38 points for the second-best score of the day. Behind them, three teams finished on 36 points, but Geraldine Finnegan and Teresa Butler secured third place on the breakdown.

Congratulations to all the teams who participated in this fun and lively format. The top qualifiers go on to represent Mannan in the Nellie Garrett Cup Final to be held at Knock Golf Club, Belfast on September 1st and we wish them well as they take to the road again.

Nellie Garrett Cup Foursomes Qualifier 29th June 2022: 1st Angela Gartlan & Mary MacNamee (22) 39 pts, 2nd Marie Finnegan & Aine Fitzmaurice (23) 38 pts,3rd Teresa Butler & Geraldine Finnegan (21) 36 pts c/b.