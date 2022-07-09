Search

09 Jul 2022

Major land sale at Dundalk North Business Park

Major land sale at Dundalk North Business Park

09 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Major land sale of c. 27 acres at Dundalk North Business Park, Armagh Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth, has been announced.

Local agent PJ Roddy of Property Partners Laurence Gunne with CBRE have announced on behalf of the McWilliams Group, the successful sale of a c. 27 acre site at Dundalk North Business Park, Armagh Road, Dundalk

Dundalk North Business Park is strategically located five minutes off Junction 18 on the M1 motorway, benefits from a dedicated entrance off the Armagh Road, just 2 kms from town centre and midway between Dublin and Belfast (50 minutes), all making it one of Ireland’s most well connected logistic hubs.

With approximately 54 acres now remaining and available in a multiplicity of sizes, the lands offer flexibility for small and larger scale occupiers who are seeking strategic sites within a well managed environment.

Sites will be sold on a Fully Serviced basis with excellent flexibility to cater for various uses.
The Business Park benefits from a positive planning history, with planning permission in place for approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. of Industrial and Logistical type accommodation.

The overall Business Park is completed to a high standard and fully serviced offering ready-to-go sites with existing internal road and services infrastructure already in place.

Local Estate Agent, PJ Roddy of Property Partners Laurence Gunne, said he was delighted to negotiate the sale of c. 27 acres at Dundalk North, Dundalk’s newest Business Park, which by virtue of location offers tremendous opportunities given its equidistance between Dublin and Belfast.

The park which is complimented with roads, footpath, cycle lanes and landscaping offer a pleasant and well finished working environment.

The sale represents one of Dundalk’s major land transactions of its type in recent times.
For further information contact PJ Roddy at Property Partners Laurence Gunne 042 9334414 or pjroddy@propertypartners.ie, Stephen Mellon at CBRE Dublin 01 6185500 or Lisa McAteer at CBRE Belfast 0044 2890438555 or dundalknorth.com and also visit www.dundalknorth.com

