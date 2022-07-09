Louth cllr calls for barrier at Carlingford Greenway after child has 'very bad fall'

Cllr Antóin Watters has asked Louth County Council to look into putting up a barrier on parts of the Carlingford Greenway after a six year old child had a "very bad fall" recently.

Cllr Watters raised the matter at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting, where he told the members present that a woman was in contact with him regarding “a very bad fall” that her child had off the side of a footpath on the Carlingford Greenway, “into very dangerous stones” at the marina.

“The council have said that they're going to put up signs", continued Cllr Watters, but added that “this is not good enough. It was a six year old girl on a bike that fell over the side of a cliff. I'd say it was 10,12,14 foot drop - she's very lucky to be still here so it was a lesson for us."

The Sinn Féin councillor said that he thinks the Council needs to engage with the landowners there, as there is a special arrangement with the landowners and Louth Council, adding, "so we need to put that as a priority to put some sort of barrier up, before God forbid, someone is very badly hurt."

In response, Senior Executive Engineer, Martin McCreesh, told the meeting that the land was in private ownership and that Louth County Council have an arrangement with the owner, where they have a right of access. He added that they are checking with the legal side of things to see what can they can do."