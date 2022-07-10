Glenmore AC athlete excels at World Championships

We the Irish are avid sports fans, as sport plays a key role in the social and cultural life of our communities. This was evident in the support two men from the Northeast received when participating in the World Championships recently.

Athletics Ireland club members David O’Hare, Glenmore AC, and Fergus Cosgrove, Navan AC took part in the 6th edition of the Athletics Down Syndrome World Championships in Nymburk, Czech Republic held 19 – 26 June 2022.

They were privileged to run at the prestigious track of Jan Železný stadium in Mladá Boleslav, which was host to athletes from 13 countries.

Of the duo David was the much experienced when it came to international competition, having already competed at the games back in 2021 in Ferrara, Italy. This made him a good companion and guide to Fergus.

Fergus is not only a national teammate of David’s but also a clubmate, the duo having linked up as part of the Louth/Meath Warrior Wolves team, a club set up to facilitate sport for athletes with Down Syndrome. The athletics events overseen by the club took place at the home of Glenmore.

Setting out to try his hand at international participation for the first time, Fergus was very positive and had David there every step up of the way to show him the ropes and support him.

Both athletes took part in the Triathlon, individual 100m and 200m races. David went on to do the individual long jump for the first time at international level. The Irish athletes were in the category Trisomy 21 - the other eligibility category being Mosaic.

With a good number of athlete entries, they had to be at the top of their game. The 100m Men Trisomy 21 had four heats. Qualification for the final was done either by winning the heat or by being one of next four fastest runners across the heats.

As the more experienced athlete, David O’Hare improved all around, setting a total of three personal best times and three personal best distances in Mladá Boleslav. Naturally, Fergus had set great times and distances as well, which will form the base for future international ascent.

It was in his heat that Fergus Cosgrove came 3rd and just missed out going into the final. In the 200m Men Trisomy 21 sprint, he again missed out on going into the final by 1 second.

The main event these two athletes entered was the Triathlon. This consists of the 100m sprint, long jump and shot putt. Each country may enter a maximum of three athletes as per IAADS technical rules and regulations.

They both excelled, securing a 9th and 11th place overall. This puts Ireland as a country in the top six with after having two athletes in the top 12. An absolutely brilliant achievement.