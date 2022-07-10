Search

10 Jul 2022

RTE seek dog owners in Louth for new TV Show

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

CALLING ALL DOG OWNERS! 

Are you ready for some paw-sitive change in your life? Going through a rough pooch lately?

The Producers of highly successful RTE series ‘Peataí’ are on the lookout for dog owners and  their temperamental pooches for a brand-new Irish language series, ‘Madraí Faoi Ghlas’,  where experts will help you get your beloved dogs back on track.

Vet Ellen Hegarty and  behaviourist Paula Doohan are back, but this time they are coming to YOUR home!  

This 6-part series sees dog-owners from across the country send in their footage of their misbehaving mutts to our doggy experts as we match the owners with the experts.

Whether it’s an overly-pampered Poodle or a temperamental terrier, help is at hand! 

Dealing with issues such as separation anxiety, aggression or simply chewing up all your furniture, Madrai Faoi Ghlas gets to the root of the problem and helps families to establish a  new healthier routine for all.

It answers the age-old question - can you really teach an old  dog new tricks? 

So, if you feel that you may be at the end of your tether with your barking bulldog or chewy  chihuahua, get in touch on the link below.

AG GLAOCH AR GACH ÚINÉIR MADRA! 

An bhfuil tú réidh le haghaidh athrú cosúlachta éigin i do shaol? Ag dul trí ‘pooch garbh’ le  déanaí?? 

Tá léiritheoirí na sraithe RTE ‘Peataí’ ar thóir úinéirí agus a gcuid droch-mhadraí do shraith  úrnua Gaeilge, ‘Madraí Faoi Ghlas’, áit a gcuideoidh saineolaithe leat do mhadraí a chur ar  an mbóthar ceart arís. Tá an tréidlia Ellen  

Hegarty agus an t-iompraíochtaí Paula Doohan ar ais, ach an uair seo tá siad ag teacht chuig DO bhaile! 

Sa tsraith 6-pháirt seo, seolann úinéirí madraí ó cheann ceann na tíre a gcuid píosaí scannáin dá bpeataí dána chuig ár saineolaithe agus déanann muid meaitseáil idir na húinéirí agus na saineolaithe.

Is cuma más over pampered Poodle nó Bhrocaire tafannach é, tá cabhair ar fáil! 

Ag déileáil le ceisteanna ar nós imní idirscartha, ionsaí nó go simplí ag coganta suas do  throscán ar fad, téann Madrai Faoi Ghlas go bun na faidhbe agus cabhraíonn sé le teaghlaigh  gnáthamh nua níos sláintiúla a bhunú do chách.

Freagraíonn sé an cheist aoisúil - an féidir  leat cleasanna nua a mhúineadh do mhadra d'aois? 

Mar sin, má bhraitheann tú go bhféadfadh tú a bheith ag deireadh do teaghrán le do bulldog  ag tafann nó do chewy chihuahua, déan teagmháil linn ar an nasc thíos.

