PHOTOS: Fabulous Blackrock home goes on market

Waroona on the Old Golf Links Road in Blackrock has just gone on the market. This six bed, four bath detached house is discretely tucked away on a mature shrub filled private site and is approached through secure electronic gates, up a sweeping brick paved driveway.
This elegant, ivy clad, 2 storey detached home is an exceptional home of distinction. Internally the property enjoys gracious well-proportioned accommodation which has been tastefully decorated and meticulously maintained throughout. Externally, there is an enclosed garden to front with manicured lawn, landscaped with beautiful shrubs and flowers, The garden to rear of the property, is a room in itself, with several seated patio areas and jacuzzi tub.
Guide price is €720,000. Contact REA Gunne on 042 933 5500 for more information.
