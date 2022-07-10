Search

10 Jul 2022

Trip Through Time: Where in Dundalk is 'Hemingway House'?

Trip Through Time: Where in Dundalk is 'Hemingway House'?

Jason Newman

10 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Answers to last week's querstions:

When did the Marshes Shopping Centre open?

There is a date in brickwork over a window at the back of the Shopping Centre complex which states '2004' but, in fact, according reports in the 'Democrat' the outlets in the Centre did not open to customers until November 2005. Building had been going on at the site, at Paddy Clarke's land in Marshes Lower, off the Rampart Road, during the previous summer but the site may have been opened for work in the year, 2004, hence the date!

Where in Dundalk is 'Hemingway House'?


This is one of two houses on the Ardee Road, just beyond the bridge over the main Dublin-Belfast railway line. These houses were built by the early company and has nothing to do with the famous American author Ernest Hemingway. This house may have been named by George H. Raeburn after his mother who was a Hemingway. Raeburn was an Accountant at the Works and lived in the house in the 1930s. His daughter Joan taught in the near -by Dundalk Grammar School for many years and later lived at Castle Road.

Where in Dundalk was 'Pig Nut Hill'?


This was a small, tree-coverd, hill in Lord Roden's Demesne which was laid out in the middle of the 18th century before the railway line was cut through it. The Pig Nut Hill was removed when Fr. Murray Park was built by Dundalk Urban Council in 1940. It had been covered in beech trees and it is believed that it got its name from the nuts which fell from these trees and were used to feed pigs in the farm on the estate. The hill was not far from the present Ice House Park and there was an ornamental grotto on the south-facing side of it.

Where was the 'Furry Glen'?


This was a boggy area in the townland of Mounthamilton, between Oriel Park and the Ardee Road, where young men from the area used to go with their dogs to hunt rabbits and other furry animals that abounded in the hollow. It was near the Blackwater (Rampart) Stream and was liable to seasonal flooding. The Myxomatosis animal disease outbreak killed-off many of the rabbits in the area in the early 1950s.

Questions for next week:

What was Dundalk's 'Afton Club'?

At what time of year was the 'Blackrock Strand Horse Races' held?

Where was Dundalk's main 'Bleach Green' which served the local cambric (linen) industry?

Where was the 'Blind Gate' in Dundalk's walled town and why was it called by this name?

