Search

11 Jul 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 July 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 July 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 11 July 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Jean Malone (née Clarke) of Williamstown, Castlebellingham and late of Whiterath, Dromiskin, Co Louth

In her 85th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, surrounded by her family. Jean, beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Deirdre, Jennifer, David, Martin, Linda, Andrew and Maria. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Dan, Paddy, Christy and Noel.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry and John, Maria’s partner Charles, sisters Dolores, Rosaleen and Agnes, grandchildren Emma, Lisa, Harry and Ada, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends especially James.

House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Reilly (née O'Hanlon) of Upper Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Peter, daughter of the late John and Bridget, dear mother of John, Kathleen, Briege, Miriam, Tommy and the late Baby Thomas, adored granny of Claire, Grace, Jason, Colin, Katie, David, Sarah, Cora, Peter and Julia and sister of Teresa, Agnes, Gerry (Chester) and the late Paddy, Josie, Owenie, John, Teeny, Kathleen and Maryann.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brother, sons-in-law Martin, Seamus and Mark, daughters-in-law Carol and Ricka, sisters-in-law Ethel and Jannette, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Briege Upper Glenmore  on Monday from 2pm-10pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, to St. Anne's Church, Mullaghbuoy, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Birches, Rathabbey, donations box and envelopes at the funeral home, reposal residence and Church. House private on Tuesday, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Begley formerly of Carhue, Croom, Co. Limerick and St John of Gods, Drumcar, Co. Louth

On July 9 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of St John of Gods Nursing Home, Drumcar. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, staff and residents of St John of Gods, relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday evening, 11 July, in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to arrive Tuesday, 12th July, in St Mary's Church, Croom, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom. No flowers or cards, please. All donations to St John of Gods, Drumcar.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media