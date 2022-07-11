No further funding for improvements at Patrick Tierney Crescent in Dundalk

There is no funding available for any further improvement works on Patrick Tierney Crescent, councillors were told at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting.

Cllr Sean Kelly raised the issue at the monthly meeting, where he said that both himself and Cllr Edel Corrigan had, for some time, been requesting funding for improvements at six houses at Patrick Tierney Crescent. Cllr Kelly said that the works done with new walls and footpaths at the other houses at the crescent “looks fantastic” and asked if the Council could make another plea for funding for the remaining six.

In response Senior Executive Officer, John Lawrence, said that there is no funding available for any further improvement works on Patrick Tierney Crescent. He went on to say that they have asked the Department of Housing on more than one occasion in relation to it but it is not their priority at this time.

Cllr Kelly came back to say that six of the houses on Patrick Tierney have got new walls and gates, as part of the Cox's 2B project, but the others six have not. Mr Lawrence replied to say that the reasons for this was due to issues relating to shared access, which six of the houses had but the others did not.