Louth town named as one of the 20 Best Places to Holiday in Ireland 2022

Carlingford has been named as one of the ‘20 Best Places to Holiday in Ireland 2022’ and is in the running for the overall title following the publication of the long list of contenders at the weekend.

The town was one of hundreds of locations which were nominated by close to 1,200 people from across the 32 counties for the title of ‘Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022’.

Carlingford, one of seven towns selected from all over Ireland for the ‘Best 20’ – received two nominations.

The Irish Times ‘Best Place to Holiday in Ireland’ competition, which is being run in association with Fáilte Ireland, began at the end of April when members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite place to holiday for the award.

The competition last took place in 2013 with the Loop Head Peninsula in County Clare emerging as the eventual winner.

As on that occasion, each of the nominated locations in this year’s competition was considered by a panel of judges on a range of criteria including natural amenities, built environment, sustainability, tourism services, diversity, a welcome for visitors, transport links, accommodation supply, cost and of course the X factor.

The panel of five judges which includes Nadia El Ferdaoussi, travel blogger; Trevor White, director of the Little Museum of Dublin; Cillian Murphy, county councillor from Loop Head, the 2013 winner; and Rosita Boland, Irish Times journalist – spent hours debating the entries, before selecting the ‘Best 20’.

They described Carlingford as a fantastic place to get active with a mind-boggling range of activities for families or groups – everything from ziplining to laser combat to kayaking - some of the best walking routes in the northeast boasting views of Carlingford and the Mournes, all supported by a great choice of accommodation and restaurants.

The Chair of the Judging Panel, Conor Goodman from The Irish Times said the entries from people all over the island showcased the excellent quality and variety of holiday locations available here.

“While the competition is a celebration of the many great holiday destinations this country has to offer, it also has a serious mission.

"As well as highlighting areas of natural beauty, we want to see which locations offer the best overall visitor experience, have a wide range of amenities and where care for the environment is a priority. Cost and value are also key considerations in a summer of rising prices and accommodation shortages across Ireland.

"In Carlingford and the other locations named in the ‘Best 20’ – our judges found these elements are very much to the fore as is the desire to create a warm welcome for people of all ages and backgrounds.”