Dundalk gardai seize car of unaccompanied learner driver with expired tax and NCT

Dundalk Road Policing Unit conducting a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint yesterday observed a driver turn away from the checkpoint.
Gardaí discovered the unaccompanied driver, was the holder of a learner permit & also did not have insurance and the tax & NCT had also expired.
The vehicle was seized and prosecution is to follow.
