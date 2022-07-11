Search

12 Jul 2022

Rise in number of electric cars in Louth continues

Vehicles licensed for the first time June 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

The rise in the number of electric cars registered in Louth is continuing, according to figures released last week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In the first six months of 2022, 160 electric cars were licensed for the first time in Louth. This compares to 200 for the whole of 2021, 68 in 2020 and 81 in 2019.

There has also been a huge increase in the number of hybrid cars licensed for the first time in Louth. Between January and June of this year, 423 hybrid cars, which includes plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, were registered in Louth. This compares to 555 for the whole of 2021, 297 in 2020 and 237 in 2019.

Of the 1,503 cars licensed for the first time in Louth between January and June of this year, 520 were petrol cars and 382 were diesel. The rest comprised 160 electric, 350 hybrid, 73 plug-in electric hybrid and 18 were categorised as other.

News

