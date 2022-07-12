Search

12 Jul 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 12 July 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 12 July 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 12 July 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Clare McGrath (née Murphy) of Mountpleasant, Newry Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Curam Care Home, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late James, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary and dear sister of Brendan and the late Molly, Jack, Willie and Nicholas. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her brother Brendan, Mountpleasant from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 11.20am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Collette Meehan (née Smyth) of Cortial, Kilkerly, Dundalk and formerly of Clogherhead, Co. Louth

On 10 July 2022, peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Collette, daughter of the late Paddy and Hanna Smyth, dear wife of Joseph and sister of Oliver, Michael, Brendan, Marian, Patricia, Dymphna, Deloras, Laura and the late Martin. Collette will be sadly missed by her husband, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, from 2pm until 9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jean Malone (née Clarke) of Williamstown, Castlebellingham and late of Whiterath, Dromiskin, Co Louth

In her 85th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, surrounded by her family. Jean, beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Deirdre, Jennifer, David, Martin, Linda, Andrew and Maria. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Dan, Paddy, Christy and Noel.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Gerry and John, Maria’s partner Charles, sisters Dolores, Rosaleen and Agnes, grandchildren Emma, Lisa, Harry and Ada, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends especially James. 

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer, on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am from her daughter Maria’s home, Williamstown, Castlebellingham, walking from The Pound to Saint Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

May she rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media