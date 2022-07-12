Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of north Louth today

Irish Water have advised that due to essential pump station works customers in Grange Rath Cooley area, north Louth may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods today, Tuesday, 12th JULY 2022 between 09:00am for 24hrs.
Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
