AMTCE in Dundalk hosts Portuguese trade delegation

On Friday 8th July 2022, the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) hosted a delegation of political and business leaders from the Alto Minho region in north-west Portugal.

The AMTCE is Ireland’s leading advanced manufacturing and training provider, giving the delegation the opportunity to view best practice in terms of territorial development strategies in a similar region to their own.

The visit, organised by Enterprise Ireland in conjunction with the Portuguese Embassy in Ireland, was part of a territorial benchmarking programme supported by the European Union.

The AMTCE is jointly funded by Enterprise Ireland and SOLAS, and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) have kindly agreed a long-term lease on the building with LMETB.

The 12 strong delegation was headed by Bruno Caldas, First Secretary of the Intermunicipal Community of Alto Minho (CIM) and Luis Ceia, President of the Alto Minho Business Confederation (CEVAL).

The Alto Minho region has a population of circa 250,000 inhabitants, covering 2,210 square kilometres.

The Intermunicipal Community of Alto Minho has a range of powers in relation to supra-municipal spatial planning and economic development strategy to enhance regional development.

Martin O’ Brien, LMETB Chief Executive and founder of AMTCE, delivered a presentation and led a tour of the centre for the delegates.

He outlined the centre’s aim to maintain manufacturing’s place at the heart of Irish society, by assisting employers in reskilling and upskilling in the new emerging technologies used in industry 4.0 and encouraging the development of new careers in advanced manufacturing.

Martin O’Brien said:

“As Ireland’s leading advanced manufacturing and training centre, we were delighted to welcome our Portuguese visitors and for the opportunity to showcase the work of our expert team in developing training and upskilling solutions for the high value manufacturing and technology sectors in Ireland.”

The AMTCE is actively engaged in promoting and developing strategic educational and training alliances with our European and global neighbours.

The collaboration and sharing of knowledge, information, expertise and training will support opportunities for trade and industry linkages, further strengthening the creation of a modern industrial ecosystem on the island of Ireland”, O’Brien continued.