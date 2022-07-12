54 CAB targets in Louth Garda Division in 2021

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) had 54 targets under investigation in the Louth Garda Division last year, according to the Criminal Assets Bureau Annual Report 2021, released last Friday.

The 2021 report marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the CAB, which in 2021 returned in excess of €5.5 million to the Exchequer, which comprised €4.4 million in Revenue Settlements, €1.14 million in Proceeds of Crime and €0.364 million in Social Welfare recoveries.

Among the investigations of the CAB last year, which it highlights in its annual report, was one in Louth where it obtained an order pursuant to section 2 of the PoC Act over a residential property in Co.Louth, a 161 Ford Kuga vehicle, €49,065 cash and £135 sterling cash. The respondents in this case are suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the North East area.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee published the CAB 2021 Annual Report. On publishing the report, Minister McEntee said:

"CAB has been a vital tool in our arsenal in the fight against organised crime. CAB hits criminals where it hurts – in their pockets – by targeting the ill-gotten gains of criminal conduct."

The minister added, "In 2021, the 25th anniversary of the Bureau, over €5.5 million was returned to the exchequer. I am also pleased to note the recovery and return in one notable instance of €5.4 million to six defrauded injured parties."









