12 Jul 2022

Dundalk's Matthews coaches set to reduce CO2 emissions

Dundalk's Matthews coaches set to reduce CO2 emissions

Abdulkadir Yusuf (Matthews.ie), Cathy Bacon (Trainer), Majella Lambe (Matthews.ie), Aidan Callan (Dundalk Chamber Skillnet)

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

12 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Matthews.ie have committed to reducing 220 tonnes of Co2 emissions over the next twelve months through an innovative “Eco Drive” training programme developed in partnership with Dundalk Chamber Skillnet.

Eco driving involves the adaption of specific driving techniques to reduce fuel consumption with the aim of maximising fuel efficiency.

Implementing Eco driving techniques has the added benefit of reducing Co2 emissions, reducing fuel costs and reducing wear and tear on the vehicle.

Throughout the summer, 40 drivers will receive one to one coaching with an experienced Eco drive instructor.

The process involves classroom training with a before and after audit on driving techniques.

Aidan Callan, Network Manager with Dundalk Chamber Skillnet stated the network is delighted to have partnered with Matthews.ie to provide support and funding on the programme.

Inflation and fuel hikes have devastated a sector struggling to recover post pandemic.

The immediate reaction may have been continued price hikes in line with rising fuel costs but Matthews.ie have opted for an innovative and sustainable approach through training and development to reduce costs while helping the environment.

Majella Lambe, HR Manager with Matthews.ie stated: “We are committed to improving our service. “By partnering with Dundalk Chamber Skillnet we continue to achieve best practice in energy management and we are committed to continuous improvement across our team.”

News

