Louth Whiskey Society to host tasting event for charity

Louth Whiskey Society along with Tullamore D.E.W. will host a tasting event on Wednesday 20 July in The Bayview Tavern in Blackrock, with ticket sales from the event to be donated to a local charity.

The society hosts regular tastings throughout Louth, to enjoy, celebrate and learn about Irish Whiskey. It was established by Lorcan Dunne and Anthony Sheehy, founder of Irish Whiskey Auctions.

The theme of the event is “Bog Roots and Symbiosis” and is presented by global ambassador Kevin Pigott. Kevin is the Global Culture and Distillery Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W. He has a wealth of knowledge regarding wood maturation and Coopering. Kevin will discuss how the flavor of whiskey is impacted by things like tree roots, nutrient exchange, oak flavor compounds, the toasting and charring process, mycorrhizal networks and the art of blending.

Tullamore, a small town with a big reputation in Irish whiskey, is home to a legendary whiskey with over 192 years of history. Set in the heart of Ireland, the grain to glass distillery spans a whopping 58 acres where they mill, mash, ferment, distill, mature and bottle whiskey all on one site. 11 million liters of whiskey are produced each year, making Tullamore D.E.W. one of the finest examples of Ireland’s whiskey renaissance.

Kevin will be showcasing whiskeys from the new distillery, including Fruity Single Malt, Rich Pot Still and Golden Grain. When guests arrive at the Bayview they will receive a complimentary Apple Dew Cocktail.

Lineup of the whiskeys for the event:

Apple Dew Cocktail

Honey Liqueur

12 year old Special Reserve

18 year old Single Malt

Experimental blend from Be the Blender machine

Cask Strength Surprise

