13 Jul 2022

Recruitment begins for new President at Dundalk Institute of Technology

Mazars managing recruitment on behalf of DkIT

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have begun the recruitment process for a new President, with the incumbent Dr Michael Mulvey's term in office coming to an end.

The recruitment for the new role, which is for a five year duration and comes with an annual salary of €163,943, is being managed by professional services firm, Mazars. 

Included in the requirements in the role summary as advertised by Mazars, it says that "the President must be a proven, visionary leader who is prepared to guide the Institute to greater regional and national prominence" and that they must "understand the complex landscape of higher education in Ireland – and its future – and chart a clear path for the Institute to thrive in that future environment to include achieving the Institute’s ambition of achieving TU status."

One of the dominant issues during the outgoing President's tenure surrounded DkIT's lack of progress in achieving Technological University status. DkIT celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and currently hosts over 5,000 students with more than 600 international students. It has an annual operational budget / turnover of €48.5m and, according to Mazars, has infrastructure valued at over €300 million with future capital investment of over €40 million.

According to Mazars, the Governing Body of DkIT wishes to appoint the new President with effect from 2 October 2022. 

