Louth TD votes confidence in government saying general election and budget delays are "the last thing we need"

Louth Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick voted to support the government in yesterday’s no confidence vote stating his belief that the collapse of the government and the general election and budget delays that would result would help nobody.

He also called on the government to do more to address the cost of living crisis and housing shortages while praising their Covid response saying:

“On the issue of health, we must not forget that Ireland had one of the most successful Covid vaccination programmes in the world.

“In fairness, the Government provided €48 billion to the economy and society, which was very welcome, and we all worked together.

“However, with the largest budget in the history of the State in 2022, it is still disappointing that we see so many patients on waiting lists.

“Some €350 million has been provided to deliver additional activities under the Government's waiting-list action plans and I will chase after it to see how this money is spent.

“With an additional 847 permanent beds in the past three years, we do not seem to see their impact, but I welcome the reduction of the drugs payment scheme threshold from €124 to €80 and a successful vaccination roll-out.”

He further cited concerns from his constituents regarding a potential Sinn Fein government:

“I have spoken to many constituents and businesses in my area who are concerned that Sinn Féin will get into power.

“They say Sinn Féin is full of promises and is always throwing the toys out of the pram when it does not get its own way. Its record in the North on housing, health, homelessness and the cost of living speaks for itself and, again, no Assembly has been elected.”

He concluded by vowing to work with the government but stated that they must help people now and that a general election would only serve to cause further instability.

“The Government parties have to show me that they are fully aware of the impact of the rise in prices on households and businesses and I will work closely with them over the coming months to make sure they get the help they need.

“I have represented the people of Louth and east Meath for nearly 12 years. I have always been open and transparent. Since I became an Independent three years ago, I always take into consideration my constituency and I am not just here to push buttons.

“I will do my best for them.

“It is important that we all work together like we did during the pandemic and put this wonderful country first.

“The last thing we need is for the Government to collapse and a general election be called, which will mean no budget until 27 December and a lengthy election similar to the last one.

“People need help and they need it now. I will vote confidence in this Government. I will hold it to account and make sure that it keeps its promises.

“I will always stand up and be counted. It is my duty, as an elected representative, to represent my constituency as best I can.”