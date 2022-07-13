HSE report finds "Inappropriate organ disposal" at Drogheda Hospital

An internal HSE audit has found that there were inappropriate organ disposal procedures in place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, according to a report in today’s Irish Examiner.

The report was commissioned in the wake of a 2018 investigation which found that the organs of 18 babies born at Cork University Hospital had been sent abroad for incineration without the knowledge of the parents.

It was found that during the period covered by the report (2018- 2021) organs continued to be incinerated at the Drogheda hospital contrary to HSE guidelines.

The report states that the hospital was told to immediately implement a change in its “sensitive disposal policy,” issues with poor post mortem record keeping were also raised.

The report also recommended that the HSE’s post-mortem policy be updated and that it be determined whether “open disclosure” is necessary for instances of organ incineration in Drogheda and other hospitals.

Commenting on the findings local Senator Erin McGreehan has said she is truly shocked and appalled at revelations.

The Louth Senator said:

“I am shocked that this practice in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital continued up to so recently.

“This should have ended and I will be following up with the Department and the HSE in relation to the many questions that will have to be answered in respect of why in Our Lady of Lourdes hospitals that this practice continued to occur after it was stopped.

“It's a terrible trauma and stress to visit on the parents and families concerned and it's unacceptable and I fear that in the wider scope there will be more cases."