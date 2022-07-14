Division 3B Roundup: In form Stabannon stay top with comfortable victory

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 3-11 DOWDALLSHILL 1-6

Annaghminnon Rovers ensured that they will finish ahead of Dowdallshill in the Division 3B table after this comfortable win over the Dundalk side at Stonetown on Friday evening.

Goals from James O’Connor, Dwayne Markey and Tony Brennan proved decisive as the hosts got the better of the Hill once again this season.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for Rovers as they were not at their best in the opening half, the visitors enjoying a good share of possession. But they made life difficult for themselves by kicking 12 wides over the half hour.

Annaghminnon took full advantage as they went in with a 1-5 to 0-4 lead and didn’t look back after that. The second period was dominated by the hosts and they added two goals to ensure that Cathal Sheridan’s late goal for the Hill was little more than a consolation.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Sam Kennaugh; Christy Connolly, Shane McMahon, Tomas Byrne; Padraig Russell (0-2), Mark Hoey, Paul McArdle; Tiernan O’Brien, Conor Russell; Colin Campbell, James O’Connor (1-0), Fergal Markey; Aidan Lee Martin (0-4), Tony Brennan (1-2), Ronan Byrne. SUBS: Stephen Finnegan, Johnny Cumiskey, Rory Phelan (0-1), Dwayne Markey (1-1), Richie Ashfield (0-1).

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Sean Duffy, Darragh Newman, Kevin McGonagle; Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray, Dillon Curran; Justin Halley, Paul Flynn; Cathal Sheridan (1-2), Noel Finnegan (0-2), Donal Magennis; Dylan McDonald, Paul Gill (0-1), Martin Óg O’Brien. Subs: Paudie Murray, Ciaran Murray, Eamonn Duffy, Peter Hughes and Tommy Craig.

STABANNON PARNELLS 1-13 SEAN MCDERMOTTS 0-6

Stabannon Parnells maintained their lead at the top of Division 3B when they proved too strong for Sean McDermotts at home on Friday evening.

The Seans went into the game boosted by their first win of the season in their previous outing, but this was always going to be an uphill struggle against the league leaders and in the end the hosts were comfortable winners.

The Seans did get off the mark through Marty Duffy but it wasn’t long before Parnells began to assert their authority as Robbie Callaghan, Derek Crilly and Harry Butterly all found the target, on their way to a 0-7 to 0-3 half time advantage.

The second half saw Stabannon continue to dominate with Niall Cluskey and Butterly adding points, while Crilly scored the only goal of the game to put the outcome beyond doubt.

The McDermotts can take positives from a performance that also saw Kevin McMahon, Colin Curran and Declan Carroll among the points.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe, Daniel Clinton, Sean Halpenny, Patrick Bell; David Cluskey, Shane McCoy, Ryan Halpenny; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey (0-2); Derek Crilly (1-3), Aonghus Giggins, Sean Reynolds (0-1); Harry Butterly (0-6), Robert Callaghan (0-1), Barry McCoy. Subs: Fintan Martin, Johnny McGee, Paul Egan, Mark Byrne, Colm Giggins.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Brendan McGahon; Lorcan Ludden, David McArdle, Ian Corbally;Sean McMahon, Danny Commins, David O’Neill; Declan Carroll (0-1), Kevin McMahon, (0-1); Peter Osborne, Colin Curran 0-1, BJ Matthews; Marty Duffy 0-3, Tony Kelly, Lorcan Myles. Subs: Dean Brennan, Conor Walsh.

WOLFE TONES 2-17 CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-3

Wolfe Tones maintained their chase for the Division 3B title when they eased to victory over Cuchulainn Gaels in Omeath on Friday evening.

Goals from Chris Cudden and Mark Healy were instrumental in a victory that sees the Drogheda men continue their resurgence of recent weeks.

At one stage it appeared that the Tones were out of contention for silverware, but they have battled their way back into the mix and can now look forward to a potentially decisive clash with leaders Stabannon Parnells this weekend.

Aside from the goals, the Tones had important scores from Emmet Judge, Eoghan Brennan and Garrett Cooney, while Micheal and Seamus McCabe accounted for the Gaels points.

WOLFE TONES: Rhys McGovern; Taidgh Rock (0-1), Reece Owens, Adam Gartland; Sean Flanagan, Sam Kelly (0-1), Alan Fanning; Mark Healy (1-1), Paddy Fanning; Liam Gaffney (0-1), Garrett Cooney (0-1), Eoghan Brennan (0-3); Chris Cudden (1-1) Niall Smith, Emmet Judge (0-5). Subs: Trevor Walsh, Ivor Kelly, Darren Kiely, Cailean McKenna, Jordan Duffy (0-2) and Sean McQuail (0-1).

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciaran Connolly; Brendan McKeown, Peter McCabe, Callum Fearon; John Morgan, Martin Hynes, Conail Donnelly; Seamus McCabe (0-1), Peter Morgan; Stephen Mullen, Mícheál McCabe (0-2), Brendan O’Hagan; Cian McDonald, Raymie Phillips, Cris McQuaid. Sub: Niall King.

JOHN MITCHELS 0-10 ST NICHOLAS 0-8

John Mitchels are now one point behind St Nicholas as the two sides played out a thriller on Friday night in Páirc Sean Misteal. There was a lot at stake with both teams still in contention in the Division 3B promotion play off slot.

Both sides threw everything at each other in the cagey opening. It was the home team who struck first, taking a two point lead through John Gallagher and Robbie Coyle. The Nicks struck back with a Fionn Meagher free. Both teams exchanged points with Paudi Downey on target for the Nicks.

A Gallagher free restored the Whites two point cushion with five left in the half. The Nicks rallied late on with points from Caebhan Housidari and Sam Reilly to go in all square 0-4 each at the break.

The second half was much the same with neither team holding back. As in the first half it was the Mitchels who hit the front again, opening a two point lead. The Nicks replied through Rian Farrell, but midway through the half John Mitchels extended the lead again thanks to the prolific Gallagher.

In the final stretch, the Nicks had brought the gap back to two with points from Shahin Housidari and Hayden Quinn, but the Mitchels would hold out.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Anthony Coyle, Alan Mackin, Gareth Finnegan; Liam Devitt, Mikey Nulty, Andrew Bingham (0-1); Aaron Keely, Kevin Gallagher (0-1); Cathal Corrigan, Carl Courtney (0-1), Jake Gillespie; John Bingham (0-1), John Gallagher (0-5), Robbie Coyle (0-1). Sub: Leigh Ross.

ST. NICHOLAS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Andrew Starrs, Shahin Housidari 0-1; Sam Reilly 0-1, Declan Heeney, Rian Farrell 0-1; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Hayden Quinn 0-1, Alex Reilly, Fionn Meagher 0-1; Caebhan Housidari 0-1, Paudi Downey 0-1, Tadgh Martin. Subs: Lee Kavanagh 0-1 for C Housidari, James Murray for Martin, Jack Downey for Quinn.