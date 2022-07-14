Gardai investigating alleged assault at Dundalk Schoolboys' League game

An Garda Siochana has confirmed that it is investigating an alleged assault that occurred Sunday afternoon in the sportsgrounds of Sandy Lane, in Blackrock, the home of local football side Rock Celtic.
The Blackrock based team had been playing Glenmuir United in the U16 League Cup Semi-final at 12:30PM, with Gardai confirming to the Democrat they were called to the scene around 2PM. Rock Celtic had won the encounter 4-2.
The Garda Press Office stated no arrests had been made following the incident, but that investigations were ongoing.
"Gardaí attended an incident of assault that occurred at a sportsground in the Sandy Lane area of Blackrock, Co Louth at approximately 2pm on Sunday, 10th July 2022” a garda spokesperson said.
"One male juvenile aged in his teens received non-life threatening injuries in the course of this incident.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.