Garda appeal for missing Mayo teen known to frequent Louth
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Charles McDonagh who went missing from Ballina, Co. Mayo on Saturday, 2nd July 2022.
Charles is described as being 5’8” in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Charles was wearing a black puffer jacket, tracksuit bottoms and he was carrying an Adidas backpack.
Charles is known to frequent the Belmullet area in Co. Mayo as well as the Drogheda area in Co. Louth.
Anyone with information on Charles’ whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
