Dundalk man further remanded in custody in connection with shooting in town

Dundalk courthouse
A 27 year old man charged in connection with a shooting in a residential area of the town was further remanded in custody at Dundalk District Court last week.
A man in his 30's was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda following the alleged incident.
Pauric Kelly of Cedarwood Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk first appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court on Sunday July 3rd charged with assaulting a man causing him harm and the reckless discharge of a firearm at a house in Oliver Plunkett Park, two days earlier.
At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday Judge Michéle Finan further remanded him in custody for two weeks.
