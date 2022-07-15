This weekends local GAA Fixtures as split leagues recommence

Paul Martin, Clan Na Gael, gets the better of a St Joseph's player during a recent Div 2 game in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Saturday 16th July 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
St Patrick’s GFC vs Geraldines St Fechins GAA vs Sean O’Mahonys
Cooley Kickhams vs Dreadnots
Naomh Mairtin vs Ardee St Mary’s
Newtown Blues vs Mattock Rangers
St Mochtas vs St Brides
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
O’Connells GFC vs Naomh Fionnbarra (Throw in 6PM)
O`Raghallaighs vs Hunterstown Rovers
St Kevins vs Dundalk Gaels
Dundalk Young Irelands vs Roche Emmets
St Josephs vs Clan na nGael
Kilkerley Emmets vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Naomh Malachi vs Glyde Rangers
Glen Emmets vs Lann Léire C.P.G.
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Sean McDermotts vs Annaghminnon Rovers
St Nicholas GFC vs Cuchulainn Gaels
Dowdallshill vs John Mitchels
Wolfe Tones vs Stabannon Parnells
