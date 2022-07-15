Search

15 Jul 2022

Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy fundraiser raises over €37K for MND

€37,720 raised in Seán Woods and Roy Taylor fundraiser

Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy fundraiser raises over €37K for MND

Professor Orla Hardiman at Trinity college receiving the final total from the charity event

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

The organisers of the Seán Woods and Roy Taylor fundraiser in April, Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy in aid of Research Motor Neurone, recently presented a cheque to Professor Orla Hardiman from Trinity College for €37,720, the final total from the charity event.

Paula Lavin, organiser of the event, shared a letter from Professor Hardiman, which thanks the public for their support. The full text of the letter is as follows:

Dear Donors,

On behalf of the entire team of CLIMB THE SADDLE OF SLIEVE FOYE FOR SEÁN WOODS AND ROY TAYLOR and Research Motor Neurone, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the incredible total of over €37,720 for Research Motor Neurone.

Your contribution will be invested in MND research and will help in the quest for better understanding of this devastating condition. Such support is vital for accelerating research for the benefit of people and families affected by the disease.  

Please note that our research and activities can be viewed via the website www.rmn.ie or via the Facebook page – Research Motor Neurone. You can also keep up with the ongoing fundraising initiative of Roy Taylor through the Watch Your Back MND campaign in support of Research Motor Neurone through the website, www. Watch your back MND. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any queries you may have. You can reach us on ResearchMND@tcd.ie.

Thank you once again for your support and kindness.

Yours sincerely,

Professor Orla Hardiman

Seán Woods & Roy Taylor

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media