Irish Water say mains flushing in July may affect supply in parts of Louth

Irish Water say mains flushing may affect supply in Louth during July
Irish Water are advising that due to essential network mains flushing, customers in Dromiskin, Castlebellingham and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water discoloration for short periods between Monday, 18th July 2022 and Friday, 29th July 2022.
Irish Water say they wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
The utility provider also says that as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.
