16 Jul 2022

Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Larry Curtin prevails following exciting stableford action

Dundalk Golf Club

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

16 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

The Wednesday Open sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms is part and parcel of the golfing season and one of the most recent competitions, won by Larry Curtin, was a high scoring affair. Playing off 22, Curtin shot 42pts to finished ahead of three players who were tied on 41pts.

The foundation for his score was laid on the front nine which yielded five pars at the first, second, third, fifth and seventh as Curtin racked up 23pts going out. He came home in 19 with two more pars at the 14th and 17th and could even afford a blank at the 12th as he took the overall prize.

John Clarke (12) with 41pts took second place on countback with Paul O’Hare (29) third. Frank Byrne (11), the third player on 41pts, had to settled for taking the Division 2 honours. Eddie Rogers (4) won Division 1 and Michael Keating (21) took Division 3 with Garrett Duffy bagging the best gross score.

The final event of the Summer Open was a Singles Stableford which was won by Warrenpoint’s David Duffin. Playing off five he shot 41pts to beat Bernard Crombie (19) from Corballis on countback thanks to his 22pts down the back nine.

After opening with three pars, Duffin bogeyed the next two holes before regaining his composure with six pars in a row followed by a birdie at the par five 12th. He also birdied the 15th after two more pars and then parred his way in.

Neal Mackell took the gross prize with Dennis Cunningham (8), Liam McGailey (13) and Kieran Reidy (19) winning the divisional categories.

On the inter-club scene, the Barton Cup team lost 4-1 to Clontarf. The Club Classic takes place on Friday, 29 July and the timesheet is available at the Bar.

Sunday, July 3 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: David Duffin (5, Warrenpoint) 41/22pts, Bernard Crombie (19, Corballis) 41/20pts. Gross: Neal Mackell (3) 34pts. Division 1: Dennis Cunningham (8) 41/18pts, Martin Crosby (9) 39pts. Division 2: Liam McGailey (13) 39pts, David Brennan (17) 38pts. Division 3: Kieran Reidy (19) 40pts, John McErlean (28) 39pts.

Wednesday, July 6 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Larry Curtin (22) 42pts, John Clarke (12) 41/20pts, Paul O'Hare (29) 41/19/14pts. Division 1: Edward Rogers (4) 36pts. Division 2: Frank P Byrne (11). 41/19/11pts. Division 3: Michael J Keating (21) 39pts. Gross Recognition: Garrett Duffy (1) 34pts.

