16 Jul 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Ladies Foursome Team defeated in Ulster South Quarter-final

The Mannan Castle AIG Junior Junior Foursomes team, captained by Gill Rouiller, that lost out to Blackwood GC earlier this week

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

16 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday/Friday Open 30th June: 1st Mulpeter Ross (3) 40pts, 2nd Kieran Crozier (19) 38pts, 3rd Oran Martin (13) 37pts c/b.

Weekend Stableford 9/10 July: Div 1 Patrick Hoey (13) 39pts, Div 2 Ronan Bourke (17) 43pts, Div 3 Paul Oliver (22) 41pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Joe Harlin was the victor on 20 points thanks to having four three pointers and a four pointer on his card. He beat Mick Johnson by one point who also had a four pointer on his card. Tommy Duffy came third with a very creditable 18 points.

Seniors 9 hole competition Tuesday 5th July (9 hole handicap): 1st Joe Harlin (13) 20pts, 2nd Mick Johnson (10) 19pts, 3rd Tommy Duffy (11) 18pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

This week's ideal playing conditions produced some top-notch golf befitting Captain Michael O'Rourke's Prize to Ladies competition.

Scoring was high across the board, but none bettered the indomitable Kitty Sharkey whose gentle poise and quiet efficiency shaped the winning round that included five pars and a magnificent birdie on the par five 4th for a total of 41 pts.

Not far behind in second place, a couple of pars on the opening holes setup Ali Ellis for her excellent round, adding a couple more on the run in to finish with 40 pts. In a very strong finish, Teresa Butler had five pars in the back nine to close with 39 pts to take third spot.

A special mention for one of our lower handicappers who had no less than fourteen pars in her round, but such was the high standard this week there was no room in the winning circle.

In inter club news, sadly it was not to be for our AIG Junior Foursomes Team, captained by Gill Rouiller, who were defeated 2/1 by Blackwood Golf Club. 

Captain Micheal O’Rourke’s Prize to the Ladies: 1st Kitty Sharkey (18) 41pts, 2nd Ali Ellis (23) 40pts, 3rd Teresa Butler (19) 39pts. Front 9 Winner: Mary Mac Namee 20pts. Back 9 Winner: Louise Hanratty 20pts c/b

